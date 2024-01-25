The Indian Malayalam film Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and featuring Mohanlal, hit screens globally on January 25, 2024. This action-packed drama, set in an imaginary locale, delivers a distinct sensory journey through its unconventional action scenes. Audiences have warmly embraced the film, praising the director's innovative vision. Notably, the movie has garnered robust pre-sales, especially in the UAE-GCC region. Check what critics say about the film: Malaikottai Vaaliban Review: Mohanlal Shines in Lijo Jose Pellissery Directorial, Netizens Laud First-Half of the Malayalam Film!

The Indian Express: Unlike Mohanlal's recent films, where makers often got carried away by either his stardom or his potential as a performer, Lijo Jose Pellissery's multi-genre movie strikes a fine balance between these aspects while striving not to compromise on its overall quality.

India Today: Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal, is a visually stunning fictional period film about a wrestler with superhero powers. However, our review notes that the story lacks substance. Malaikottai Vaaliban could have been a crisp film had the narrative had enough meat in the first half. However, the film sets up a great segue for the second part.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Trailer

Koimoi: Malaikottai Vaaliban showcases the technical brilliance of the collaboration between Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery. While the film’s visual and musical aspects impress, its extended duration, occasional inconsistencies, and writing hiccups might make it a mixed experience for audiences. Those appreciating fantasy action with patience for a slower narrative may find moments of brilliance in this creative venture.

Pinkvilla: Mohanlal mentioned that Malaikottai Vaaliban is a one-of-a-kind film which has rarely been attempted in India. The statement holds. Malaikottai Valiban is a bold attempt in the fantasy genre by Lijo Jose Pellissery, a director known to keep experimenting with his films. The film does bring a fable-esque scenario to life and convincingly portrays the valiant fairy tale of the titular warrior. Despite its flaws, Malaikottai Vaaliban is worth watching in theatres, especially for Madhu Neelakandan’s cinematography and Prashant Pillai’s music.

The News Minute: It isn’t about the slowness or even Lijo’s tendency to be self-indulgent. It is, quite disappointingly, the emptiness — not of the landscape but of the execution. Malaikottai Vaaliban promises a mountain and delivers a mound.

