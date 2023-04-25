Malayalam veteran actor Mamukkoya has been admitted to a hospital in Vandoor, after he complained of feeling physical discomfort. The actor was attending an inaugural football tournament in Kalikavu, Malappuram when he began to experience uneasiness. We do hope that he makes a quick and swift recovery and return to entertaining us again! Sarath Babu Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Veteran Actor Health Condition Critical.

Watch the News Below:

