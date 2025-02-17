Before the blockbuster Malayalam movie Marco was released in theatres on December 20, 2024, there were reports that Riyaz Khan was part of the Unni Mukundan-starrer, directed by Haneef Adeni. However, the actor, primarily known for his negative roles in Malayalam cinema, was notably absent from the film and did not appear when Marco began streaming on Sony LIV. The makers have since released a deleted scene revealing where Riyaz Khan was originally intended to feature in the movie. In the deleted scene, Riyaz Khan plays a corrupt and perverse cop who appears in a flashback sequence. This scene would have added depth to Marco's relationship with his girlfriend, Maria (played by Yukti Thareja), as it depicts Marco reacting violently when the cop makes lewd comments about her. The confrontation occurs when Marco and Maria visit the police station to address the goons who had harassed her on a bus. ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller.

Watch Deleted Scene From 'Marco':

