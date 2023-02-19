Tamil comedian-actor, Mayilsamy passed away on February 19. His sudden demise sent shockwaves in the industry. As soon as this sad news was out, Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram and more celebs mourned the loss of the versatile artist. Reportedly, he passed away due to heart attack. Check out how celebs offered condolences to Mayilsamy. Mayilsamy Dies of Heart Attack; Tamil Actor-Comedian Was Popular For His Roles in 12 B, Poovellam Unvasam Among Others.

Kamal Haasan

Resu Pookutty

Such a sad news to wake up to…. I wanted him to do a role in my directorial @ottathemovie but he could not manage dates and could not travel due to his health conditions… I miss him dearly shocking to know he is gone and so soon… #RIP brother pic.twitter.com/4iLztuKpNd — resul pookutty (@resulp) February 19, 2023

Vikram

Your sweet funny ways will always be remembered dear Mayil. RIP. pic.twitter.com/i4eiQacNt9 — Vikram (@chiyaan) February 19, 2023

Radikaa Sarathkumar

This is so sad and shocking.Just heard from the press. Dont want to believe. pic.twitter.com/mPZTIfhi4s — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) February 19, 2023

Sarath Kumar

Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry (1)#RipMayilsamy pic.twitter.com/Uvl6aGsrbm — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) February 19, 2023

