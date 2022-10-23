Mega 154 is the upcoming film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The makers have dropped a promo video and announced that the title teaser of the upcoming film would be released on the occasion of Diwali (October 24) at 11.07am. Mega 154: Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi Come Together for Tollywood’s Next Big Film (Watch Video).

Mega 154 Title Teaser

MEGA MASS EXPLOSION in 24 Hours 🙌💥 We are Ready To Make Your Diwali Sparkle Even Brighter with #Mega154 Title Teaser Tomorrow at 11.07 AM ❤️‍🔥 Poonakalu Loading 🔥🤙 Megastar @KChiruTweets Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl @shrutihaasan @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/kWTdZuMfJM — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2022

