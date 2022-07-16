Tollywood is buzzing with anticipation as Megastar Chiranjeevi's next project is fast taking shape in the sets. Tentatively titled, Mega 154 the movie by Mythri Movie Makers, also has Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja playing a powerful and lengthy role. With the hyperactive star joining the Mega Star for the shoot, the energy on the movie sets is clearly visible. Rama Rao on Duty Trailer: Ravi Teja Stars as a Fierce and Honest Civil Servant Fighting To End Corruption.

The announcement video shows Ravi Teja entering the set on his car, wishing Chiranjeevi and then entering the caravan. When Ravi Teja says, Annayya, Chiru in reply says, "Hi Brother, welcome." Finally, Bobby affirms, "Mega Mass Combo Begins".

Watch Video Here:

Director Bobby who is a die-hard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi had scripted Ravi Teja's Balupu and made his directorial debut on blockbuster note with the movie Power. It's no less than a dream come true for the director to work with his favourite star and first film hero in a single project. He's making sure the movie will have both their fans in raptures.

Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Mega 154 has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. This Throwback Pic Of Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Proves They Are The Stylish Father And Son Duo!

While story and dialogue are written by Bobby, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned screenplay. The writing department also include Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. Mega 154 will be hitting the screens during Sankranthi, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2022 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).