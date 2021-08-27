Actors Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to play the lead in filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi's next, Michael. On August 27, the makers unveiled the title and first-look poster of the film. The poster is all bloody and reads Sundeep Kishan as Michael.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)