South superstar Mohanlal took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wished producer Antony Perumbavoor on his birthday as well as wedding anniversary today. Along with it, he also shared a few pics from the celebration that see Antony's wife Shanti and others posing with him. Alone Teaser: Mohanlal Is a Lone Warrior in This First Glimpse from Shaji Kailas’ Directorial (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

I wish my dearest Antony, a very happy birthday and best of health! Also, wishing dearest Santhy and Antony, all the blessings on their wedding anniversary!@antonypbvr pic.twitter.com/o8YK1yhzwT — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 25, 2022

