After impressing everyone with his performance in Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen Polishetty has signed another film. The actor will be a part of an untitled film helmed by debutant director Kalyan Shankar.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

NAVEEN POLISHETTY: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #NaveenPolishetty - after the success of #JathiRatnalu earlier this year - teams up with debutant director Kalyan Shankar for his next film... Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie in association with Sai Soujanya. pic.twitter.com/o3QZNeo9VQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)