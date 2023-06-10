Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s first wedding anniversary celebration was an intimate one. The couple celebrated the special day with their twin baby boys and dear ones. The pic dropped by the filmmaker-producer showed their sons posing facing the décor and the video showcased his best friend playing flute to the tunes of the song "Naan Pizhai". Vignesh Shivan Treats Fans With Unseen Pics of Nayanthara and Their Twin Sons on the Occasion of Their Marriage Anniversary!

Uyir & Ulag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

An Intimate Gathering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)