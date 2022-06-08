Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9. The ceremony is reportedly taking place at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. Ahead of the couple’s grand wedding ceremony, a picture of their wedding invite has gone viral across social media platforms. Vignesh had revealed that the couple had planned to get married in Tirupati but due to logistics issues the wedding venue was decided to be changed. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Date, Venue, Guestlist – All You Need to Know About the Celeb Couple's Marriage Day.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Wedding Invite

