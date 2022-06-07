Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Date, Venue, Guestlist – All You Need to Know About the Celeb Couple's Marriage Day

Get ready for the biggest wedding down South! As filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is all set to marry Nayanthara. Reportedly, the duo has been seeing each other for seven years as of now and are finally taking the plunge. On June 7, the couple met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son to invite them to the wedding. Vignesh and Lady superstar Nayanthara are said to be hitched on June 9. Just in case, you are curious about the wedding, here's all you need to know about the D-day. Vignesh Shivan on His Marriage With Nayanthara: We Originally Planned To Have Our Wedding at Tirupati.

Date and Venue

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are set to be tie the know on June 9. Earlier, it was reported that the duo have picked Tirupati as their wedding destination, however now there's a change. As the latest venue is said to be a popular resort in Mahabalipuram. "We had originally planned the wedding at Tirupati but there were logisitic issues," Shivan said to a portal.

Check Out The Duo's Pic:

Guest Details

Just like any other celebrity wedding, even Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are going the less is more route. As reportedly, their wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Reception and More

As per The News Miunute, the couple have invited the media for a pre-wedding meeting on the same day, which is June 9. The marriage is expected to be followed by a star-studded reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, director Vignesh and actress Nayanthara first film together was Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015. Their latest film together, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

