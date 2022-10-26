Nayanthara are Vignesh Shivan are celebrating first Diwali as parents. The couple shared video message and even posted few pictures posing with their twins. Vignesh mentioned in his post, “Thala Diwali for us in all sense”. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Baby Boys via Surrogacy! Couple Names Their Sons Uyir and Ulagam (View Pics).

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Wish Fans On Diwali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Power Couple And Their Babies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

