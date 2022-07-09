Vignesh Shivan marks a one-month anniversary with actress Nayanthara as the duo got married in Chennai on June 9. After sharing unseen still of Shah Rukh Khan from their wedding reception, Vignesh even shared Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi’s pic from their wedding. Nayanthara’s Husband Vignesh Shivan Shares Unseen Pictures With Shah Rukh Khan.

Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)