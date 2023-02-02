Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are one of the most adorable couples of Mollywood. The former has dropped some lovely pictures on Instagram from their vacay in Marrakech. Their pictures are mushy, goofy and gives glimpses of the Morocco’s mouth-watering delicacies and exotic locales. We bet, it would want you to pack your bags instantly and head out straight to the one of this beautiful imperial city of Morocco. PICS: Reba Monica John Vacays in Bali With Hubby Joemon Joseph!

Nazriya Nazim And Fahadh Faasil In Morocco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)