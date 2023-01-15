Reba Monica John often travels to exotic destinations and enjoys her holidays. The Malayalam actress has shared a few pictures from Seminyak, Bali, where she is vacaying with her hubby Joemon Joseph. Reba has not just dropped pictures of her fun-filled trip, but even shared a few intriguing details along with the photo dump. She mentioned in her Insta post, “Seminyak was too much fun! Scooter rides, Balinese Massages, lots and lots of great food, coffee, some amazing parties, we did it all!” Saniya Iyappan’s Pictures Posing on a Yacht During Her Dubai Holiday Are a Treat for Globetrotters!

Reba Monica John In Bali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba Monica John (@reba_john)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)