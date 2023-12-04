Nithiin has shared a pic on Instagram and it is sure to be a treat for fans. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Extra Ordinary Man, shared a pic with Trivikram Srinivas on social media. Addressing the ace filmmaker as ‘Swamy’, he expressed his excitement on meeting him after a long time. Nithiin captioned the post as, ‘Was lovely meeting u after long time swamy’. Extra-Ordinary Man Trailer: Nithiin Plays Junior Artist in This Vakkantham Vamsi Directorial Co-Starring Sreeleela (Watch Video).

Nithiin And Trivikram Srinivas

