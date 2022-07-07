After releasing character posters of Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan–1 have now revealed that the film’s teaser would be launched tomorrow, July 8. The teaser of Mani Ratnam’s directorial will be unveiled at 6pm and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan would launch the Hindi version of the teaser. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Trisha Krishnan Is The Courageous Princess Kundavai In Mani Ratnam’s Movie (View Pic).

Ponniyin Selvan–1 Teaser Update

Amitabh Bachchan To Launch Ponniyin Selvan–1 Hindi Teaser

