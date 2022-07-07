Trisha Krishnan would be seen essaying the role of Princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan–1 aka PS-1. The makers describe this beauty as ‘In a world of men, a woman of courage’. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As Nandini Is Here To Win Hearts As The Charming Queen Of Pazhuvoor!

Trisha Krishnan As Princess Kundavai

In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! 🗡️@MadrasTalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/eoJOkSkegl — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)