Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. He was 46. His death came as a shocker to his fans as well as industry people. Now, as per ANI, Karnamta CM Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the deceased will be getting state honours during his last rites.

Puneeth Rajkumar No More:

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours. pic.twitter.com/Cy7D8kCDC1 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)