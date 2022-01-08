Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) is having an excellent run at the ticket window, thanks to Maharashtra and Gujarat. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer which released on the big screens on December 17 has now minted a total of Rs 74.44 crore at the box office. In its fourth week, the film will very soon cross Rs 100 crore mark as well.

An open field [no new release] is helping #Pushpa have an uninterrupted dream run… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - these two markets - are unstoppable, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 74.44 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/QxFnBRYv5v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2022

