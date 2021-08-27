Pushpa The Rise Part 1 starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to release this Christmas. Now, the makers have dropped an update and announced that they will unveil Fahadh's first look from the thriller on August 28 at 10.08 AM. Excited, right?

