Ram Navami is the auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama. On this special occasion, RRR star has extended his heartfelt wishes to fans on Twitter. He wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Ram Navami.” Ram Navami 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Citizens on Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Rama's Birthday.

Jr NTR Wishes Fans On Ram Navami 2023

అందరికీ శ్రీరామనవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ram Navami. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 30, 2023

