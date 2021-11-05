Ravi Teja’s 70th film is titled Ravanasura. The makers of his next unveiled the film's first look and poster on Friday (November 5). The actor also shared the poster on his social media handles and wrote, "Excited about this one #Ravanasura.” In the image, the South star could be seen as a lawyer sitting on a bloody throne.

Ravanasura First Look:

