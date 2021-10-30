RRR is the upcoming magnum opus that is helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead who’d be seen playing the roles of legendary Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The makers have released a brand new poster featuring the film’s male leads and have announced that on November 1 they’d releasing a glimpse of RRR that it would be of 45 second. This 45 second glimpse of RRR will be out at 11am on the said date.

Update On RRR Glimpse

