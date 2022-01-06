A student named Alluri Sowmya from Andhra Pradesh has reportedly filed a Public Interest Petition (PIL) against SS Rajamouli’s film RRR in the Telagana High Court. The upcoming magnum opus stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The petitioner has alleged that the film distorts the history of the two freedom fighters and hence a censor certificate should not be issued to them. The petitioner has also cited that a stay must be imposed on the release of RRR.

PIL Filed Against RRR

PIL have been filed against #RRR in Telangana High Court to stay the release of movie as it distorts the history of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem 😵 — Movies For You (@Movies4u_Officl) January 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)