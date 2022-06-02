SS Rajamouli’s RRR had released in theatres worldwide on March 24 and received a fantastic response. The film re-released in select theatres in US on June 1, for one night only, so that the one who missed the theatrical experience of Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer can enjoy it on the big screens. Fans who managed to watch the film on Wednesday are going gaga about it on Twitter. RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR To Re-Release in US Theatres on June 1 for a One-Night Event.

Fans Are Happy

RRR was an absolute blast and I’m so glad I got to catch it on the big screen tonight. The crowd was going wild too, felt like opening night at a Marvel movie. Gonna have Naatu Naatu stuck in my head all night. Thanks @Belcourt! #encoRRRe pic.twitter.com/8dVkCZj97p — Carson O'Shoney (@oshoney) June 2, 2022

Such Special Screenings On Demand

Seeing @RRRMovie again on a big screen with the sound blasting and a packed house was like a religious experience. Not sure I’ve ever been in a movie with that many applause breaks. The @Belcourt should do this every year #encoRRRe — ethan (@lankyframpard) June 2, 2022

Movie Buffs Loving The Theatrical Experience

Got a last-minute ticket to tonight's showing and loved all 182 minutes. Incredibly entertaining on every level. See it on the big screen if you possibly can. #encoRRRe https://t.co/LVUGmphMbl — Joel Potischman (@jpotisch) June 2, 2022

#encoRRRe

In the months since RRR was first released, it’s only become more clear that this is THE movie of the year and not much else comes close. So glad that this came back to cinemas because the communal experience is unlike any other #encoRRRe https://t.co/EURK1jyqnA — 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 💽 (@OKconsoomer) June 2, 2022

