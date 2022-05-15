SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was a massive hit worldwide. The film is gearing for its OTT release, but that's not the only way people will be able to watch the film. The US audience who missed watching the film in theatres before are getting another chance to witness the magic. The film will be releasing in the US theatres for a special one-day event on June 1. RRR OTT Release Confirmed! SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR to Premiere on ZEE5 on May 20.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

With its Netflix streaming release TBA, more on the June 1 theatrical encore event that organizers hope will bring fans of the epic blockbuster back and expand the audience for #RRRMovie and Indian cinema in the U.S. — @RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @latimesent https://t.co/5QsrOjNg6X pic.twitter.com/qnCNfqsgtc — jen yamato (@jenyamato) May 14, 2022

