On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Sai Dharam Tej has been discharged from the hospital today (October 15) after getting fully recovered. It was megastar Chiranjeevi who shared this good news on Twitter and also wished Tej on his birthday. For the unaware, the Supreme actor had met with a bike accident in September and fractured his collar bone.

Chiranjeevi:

Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident,having had a miraculous escape,making us all happy & grateful!Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama!Stay Blessed! pic.twitter.com/pvIpsJalh1 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 15, 2021

