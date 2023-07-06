After watching the teaser of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, many shared how the visuals of this upcoming action thriller gave major vibes just like the KGF franchise. But a few wondered if this Prabhas starrer is set in Yash’s KGF Universe and since then elated fans have been trending ‘KGF x Salaar’ on Twitter. The first major clue was dropped when the makers announced the release time of Salaar teaser, which was 5.12am. Well, this is linked to the climax of KGF: Chapter 2 when Rocky Bhai gets attacked while sailing the ship and if you have noticed time of that scene, the clock hung on the wall shows the same time. And now the teaser of Salaar dropped another hint and that’s connected to the post-credit scene of KGF: Chapter 2 which showcases a container with C-516 written on it and the same still is shown in Salaar teaser as well. This makes fans think that could be a crossover between the two films helmed by Prashanth Neel. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Teaser: Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Rebel Star Prabhas’ ‘Violent’ Avatar in This Glimpse From Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Film.

In #Yash's #KGFChapter2 climax Rocky Bhai gets attacked at 5:12 AM and submerged in the sea. Now #Prabhas' #SalaarTeaser is planned to release at the same time on July 6th.. Looks like a master plan from #PrashanthNeel to create a BRILLIANT connection between #KGF2 and #Salaar. pic.twitter.com/ctprzO6NLw — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 3, 2023

