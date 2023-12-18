The highly anticipated Salaar release trailer is out and one man army Prabhas is all set to take 'Khaansar' empire down. The newly released trailer shows power packed blood bath. Salaar - Part One Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others in significant roles. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Trailer: Prabhas Showcases His Fiercest Avatar as a ‘One-Man Army’ in Prashanth Neel’s Movie (Watch Video).

Watch Salaar Hindi Trailer:

Watch Salaar Telugu Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)