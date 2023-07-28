Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has taken a break from acting, is currently enjoying her vacation in Bali. The actress has been keeping fans updated about her whereabouts by sharing glimpses from her trip on Instagram. Recently, the Khusi actress shared a video of her dancing with her friend. In the video, Samantha and her friend Anusha Swamy, who were both dressed in shorts and tank tops, danced to the song "Mentirosa" by Ráfaga in Bali. Taking to Instagram Reels, Samantha wrote, "Girls trip 100/100 (heart emoji)." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes on Road Trip, Visits Golden Temple Vellore After Announcing Break From Acting (View Pics).

Check Out Samantha's Instagram Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

