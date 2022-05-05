Malayalam actress Manju Warrier filed a complaint against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan at Elamakkara Police Station in Kochi for defaming her on social media. As per latest reports, the filmmaker has been taken into custody by Kerala Police. Through the social media posts he had claimed that the actress’ life is in danger. Manju and Sanal had worked together in Kayyattam.

Filmmaker Arrested

Kerala Police take Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan into custody from his residence in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram after an actress filed a complaint against him for allegedly stalking her. — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

The Post Shared By Sanal Kumar Sasidharan On Facebook

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)