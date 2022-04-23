Fans of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are going to be in for a treat today as the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata would be releasing the title song. The track composed by Thaman S will be out today at 11:07am. The makers shared a poster of the film’s lead actor and made the announcement. Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Release on May 12!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Title Song

