Shaakuntalam released in theatres today (April 14). The film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta has opened to mixed response from critics. The mythological drama directed by Gunasekhar features Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha in a cameo role. Although the screenplay might have not turned applause-worthy for critics, Samantha and Allu Arha’s performances have been lauded. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Allu Arha in Shaakuntalam: Allu Arjun Thanks Director Gunasekhar for Introducing His Daughter Onscreen (View Post).

News18 – Samantha stands out in scenes in which she is dependent on her emotions and expressions to convey her point. Special shout-out to Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. She lights up the screen the moment she entered.

TOI – Whether an innocent, doe-eyed beauty, a hapless and helpless wife being targeted or an indignant woman, her (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) expressions are on point in each scene. While you marvel at the visuals, the VFX, Ashok Kumar’s art direction and Joseph V Sekhar’s cinematography in creating the mythological world, the overall storytelling is a tad underwhelming.

Scroll.in – That son is played by a girl – Telugu star Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha. Displaying the same attitude as her father’s character in Pushpa: The Rise, Arha steals the movie from Samantha and Dev Mohan. She doesn’t have to try too hard.

123Telugu – Samantha, as Shakuntala, did her role nicely. In the emotional scenes, Samantha showed her mark. The cameo by Allu Arha is undoubtedly one of the biggest assets of this flick. One will get wondered by the amazing screen presence of Arha.

Watch The Trailer Of Shaakuntalam Below:

