Shaakuntalam is the mythological drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead. The film written and directed by Gunasekhar features Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha in a cameo appearance, marking her Tollywood debut. Allu Arjun took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the team and also thanked the filmmaker for introducing his daughter onscreen. He mentioned in his tweet, “Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha. Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment.” Allu Arjun Cheers For Daughter Arha As She Begins Dubbing For Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam (View Pic).

Allu Arha In Shaakuntalam

Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha . Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously . Will always cherish this sweet moment . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 14, 2023

Allu Arha's Scene In The Film

