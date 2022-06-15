Suriya Sivakumar’s film Soorarai Pottru was premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. The film received positive response from critics and fans. The film is being remade in Hindi and Akshay Kumar would be playing the lead role. As per reports, Suriya would be making a cameo in this Sudha Kongara directorial. Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan Begins Shoot of Their Untitled Movie.

Suriya Sivakumar In Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake

Actor @Suriya_offl to do a cameo in #SooraraiPottru Hindi remake.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 15, 2022

