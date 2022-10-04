During the press meet of Rorschach in Kochi today, film’s lead actor Mammootty was asked about Kerala Film Producers’ Association’s (KFPA) decision on temporarily banning Sreenath Bhasi from acting in Malayalam movies. This decision was taken after Sreenath allegedly misbehaved with a female anchor during interview that was for the promotion of his film Chattambi. Today when Mammootty was asked about KFPA’s decision he reacted saying that nobody has the right to stop someone from working. Sreenath Bhasi Put Under Temporary Ban by Malayalam Producers' Association.

Mammootty On Sreenath Bhasi Temporarily Banned From Acting By KFPA

The decision to Ban #SreenathBhasi from Movies is harsh and condemnable. Nobody has the right to stop someone from working : Mammootty (From Rorschach Press Meet) — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) October 4, 2022

Watch Video Of Mammootty From Rorschach Press Meet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)