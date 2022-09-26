Sreenath Bhasi has been arrested for using foul language in a recent interview against a female reporter. For the unaware, during the movie promotions of Chattambi, a miffed Bhasi uttered, "Don't ask me to rank f**king actors," which has landed him in legal trouble. The Maradu police in Kochi registered his arrest after the reporter of an online channel lodged the complaint against him. Sreenath Bhasi's Video Goes Viral Where He Gets Angry in an Interview and Drops F-Bomb; Police Complaint Filed Against Chattambi Actor (Watch Video).

Sreenath Bhasi Arrested:

Actor #SreenathBhasi has been arrested by Maradu police in connection with the case where he allegedly abused a female #anchor of an entertainment portal during the #moviepromotion of his recently released film #Chattambi. pic.twitter.com/fit8xS5L1X — Onmanorama (@Onmanorama) September 26, 2022

