Sreenath Bhasi, the hero of this Friday's major Malayalam release Chattambi, finds himself in a hot controversy over a recent interview of his. During a segment for an interview that he gave to Behindwoods, the interviewer tells him to rank some celebs who she will name as to who is the biggest chattambi (goon) among them. Bhasi got visibly irked with the question and then takes a dig at the credibility of the interviewer in asking that. In the video, he is heard saying that he is pissed off and threatens to walk out of the interview. He adds, "Don't ask me to rank f**king actors'. #Home Movie Review: Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi Impress in a Feel-Good Family Drama With Poignant Moments (LatestLY Exclusive).

Since past few years, online and few other VJs made celebrity interviews pathetic with stupid questions like aanungaludeth cheruth , pennungaludeth valuth...what's your last search etc.. Kudos to @sreenathbhasi for openly showing the discomfort to such VJs and questions. VC : BW pic.twitter.com/FHkvKYA6wW — Abdulla Mustafa (@mr_abdulla92) September 23, 2022

Later, a report came that a police complaint has been filed against the actor for the language he used.

