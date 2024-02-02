Ahead of Silambarasan TR’s birthday, which is tomorrow (February 3), fans are going to be in for some major treat! The makers of STR 48, the tentative title of the actor’s upcoming film with director Desingh Periyasamy, will be sharing an update on this project today at 5pm. The film produced by Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared on X, “The unveiling of #STR48 is at 5 PM today.” STR 48 Announcement: Silambarasan TR's Next Film Announced Under Kamal Haasan's Banner; To Be Directed by Desingh Periyasamy (Watch Teaser Video).

STR 48 Update

