Filmmaker T Rajendar got involved in an accident where a man lost his life. It all happened on March 18 when the filmmaker's car ran over a man in Chennai. While Rajendra did call an ambulance for the injured, the man succumbed to his injuries. The man's name was Munusamy and the incident was recorded on the CCTV camera near the place of the accident.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)