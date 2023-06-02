Takkar is the upcoming film directed by Karthik G Krish. The film starring Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik and Yogi Babu is set to be released on June 9. Ahead of it, the makers have dropped the video of the song “Rainbow Thiralil” (Tamil), which is titled as “Rainbow Chivarey” in Telugu. The beats of this track are catchy and it is a must-add number to your playlist. Siddharth and Divyansha have showed off their cool dance moves in this vibrant number that’s composed by Nivas K Prasanna. The Tamil track has been sung by STR and Andrea Jeremiah, whereas Benny Dayal and Vrusha Balu have crooned the Telugu version. Siddharth in Test: Makers Treat Fans With Actor’s Intense Look From the Sports Drama on His Birthday!

Watch Video of ‘Rainbow Thiralil’ Song Below:

Watch Video of ‘Rainbow Chivarey’ Song Below:

