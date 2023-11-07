Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu's film, tentatively named Thalapathy 68, launched back in October and recently entered a thrilling phase with Vijay's departure to Thailand for a high-octane action sequence. Director Venkat Prabhu, currently celebrating his 48th birthday with producer Archana Kalpathi, is fully engaged in this exciting project. The shooting schedule, set against the backdrop of Thailand's night, promises an extended period of filming, building anticipation among fans after the recent release of a star-studded pooja ceremony video. Thalapathy 68: Vijay Off To Bangkok For Shoot Of Venkat Prabhu Directorial (Watch Video)

Check Archana's Post

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)