Vishal is all set to direct, produce and star in the upcoming film Thupparivaalan 2. This movie, which is a sequel to the 2017 film Thupparivaalan, marks his directorial debut. Mysskin, who had helmed the earlier one, was supposed to direct the upcoming project as well. However, due to ‘creative differences and financial issues’, Vishal decided to step in as the director of the film as well. The actor has shared that the team would be going on for recce in London in the beginning of 2022 and the shooting of the film would commence from April. The actor has shared a poster in which he can be seen dressed in a detective’s avatar and trying to spot a location on the map. The tagline reads, ‘Hunting in London’. The music of the upcoming film will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Update On Thupparivaalan 2

