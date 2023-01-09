Malayalam movie star, Tovino Thomas is on cloud nine after catching up with 'Captain Cool', MS Dhoni. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture which sees him posing with the Indian cricketer. Along with the happy photo, he also talked about the awesome time he spent with Dhoni. Have a look. Vaashi Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh are Winsome in this Watchable Courtroom Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tovino Thomas Meets MS Dhoni:

Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen - cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person. We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most.. pic.twitter.com/AXLiAF3hTr — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)