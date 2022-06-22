Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Varisu is in buzz as the makers already dropped two posters of the Tamil superstar. Now a third-look Varisu poster of the charismatic south star is out and the actor is striking a stylish pose on his bike. Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, Sangeetha Krish, Shaam, Samyuktha, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu and is slated for Pongal 2023 release. Varisu Second Look: Thalapathy Vijay Is All Smiles As He Poses With Kids In The New Poster; Film To Arrive In Theatres On Pongal 2023.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Third Look Poster

