VD12 is a new film that stars Vijay Deverakonda and is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor announced the film with a new poster on Twitter, he captioned the post "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this." By the looks of the poster it seems Vijay will play a spy in the movie. Vijay Deverakonda Posts a Shirtless Pic and Sets Internet on Fire on New Year!

Check Out the Poster for VD12 Here:

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA COLLABORATES WITH ‘JERSEY’ DIRECTOR GOWTAM TINNANURI FOR PAN-INDIA FILM… #VijayDeverakonda teams up with director #GowtamTinnanuri [who shot to fame with the much-loved #Telugu film #Jersey] for his next film [#VD12]… An action entertainer… Poster… pic.twitter.com/s2xD65wiBF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2023

