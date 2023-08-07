South actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Vijayraghavendra has died after suffering a cardiac attack. According to reports, Spandana was rushed to hospital on August 6 where she breathed her last. Spandana was on vacation in Bangkok when the incident took place. This sudden news comes as a shock to many fans who found it hard to believe this. Sruthi Shanmuga Priya’s Husband Arvind Shekar Dies of Cardiac Arrest – Reports.

Check Out Bangalore Times Post Here:

Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife #Spandana is no more. She suffered a massive cardiac arrest when she was a on a vacation in Bangkok#rip #Sandalwood #vijayraghavendra pic.twitter.com/gaRQChSGN9 — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) August 7, 2023

