Vishnu Vishal tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on January 9, he informed his fans on Twitter. Now, on January 18 the Tamil actor took to the microblogging site and unveiled he has finally recovered from COVID-19, he even mentioned on the Tweet that he was actually diagnosed with Omicron and he's still having a lot of tiredness.

Finally out of covid... Mine was #OMICRON (took a gene test).. It was not mild at all.. Had really tuff 10 days.. Lot of tiredness still.. Hope to get back on track real soon.. Thank you for all the luv.. Looking forward to share lots of work developments with everyone.. :) — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) January 18, 2022

